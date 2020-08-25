Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

IMUX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 902,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.30. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

