Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.50

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.50 and traded as low as $217.55. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 2,807 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Immunodiagnostic Systems’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Immunodiagnostic Systems’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

