Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.51

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $27.40. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2,121 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

