Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 148.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $2,229.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

