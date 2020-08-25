Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.67

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.68. Information Services shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Robert Guglielmin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,000.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

