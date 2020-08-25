INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

INGIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INGENICO/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:INGIY opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. INGENICO/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.19.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

