Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.11% of Ingevity worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 33.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

