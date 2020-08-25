Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $784,624.17 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $784,624.17 and approximately $20,995.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, COSS and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.01678061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00188395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00148335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.