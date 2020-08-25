Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.44

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.44 and traded as low as $53.25. Inland Homes shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 397,054 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $122.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.44.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

