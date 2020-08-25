InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Trading 0.5% Higher

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.01. 8,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

