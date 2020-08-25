Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.11

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.11 and last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 2588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,059,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 113.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

