Inphi (IPHI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/11/2020 – Inphi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company's products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California "

8/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inphi was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $157.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Inphi is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Inphi had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.50 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPHI traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $116.33. 23,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,113. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,493,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,242 shares of company stock worth $7,086,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after acquiring an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after acquiring an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after acquiring an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

