Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,452. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

