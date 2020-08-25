Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells 23,625 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) insider Owen Beacom sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $303,817.50.

Owen Beacom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Owen Beacom sold 13,647 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $188,055.66.

On Friday, July 31st, Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24.

On Monday, August 3rd, Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,061.34.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 28,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,841. The company has a market cap of $477.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Byline Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.