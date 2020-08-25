Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $20,849.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,491.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,668.32.

Shares of GNMK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 17,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,245. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

