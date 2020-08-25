Insider Selling: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells 191 Shares of Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Charles George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,090,814.20.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $769,960.10.

On Monday, July 20th, Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

JBHT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.