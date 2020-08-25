Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $155,500.00.

V Daniel Robinson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $152,700.00.

On Friday, August 14th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $321,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 72,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,956. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

