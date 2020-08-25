Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 2,406 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at $728,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Steve Ming Lo sold 1,344 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25.

RealReal stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 37,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

