Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.09 million and $52,500.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.31 or 0.05585419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,245,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.