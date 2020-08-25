Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 3.4%

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 275,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 167,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 26.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

