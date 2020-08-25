Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 26,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 48,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

