Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s Largest Position

Probabilities Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 20.1% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.84. 3,733,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $230.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $286.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.