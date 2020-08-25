Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,237.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 790,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92.

