Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

