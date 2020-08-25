Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 25th (AAPL, BEI, CBAY, CMI, DE, FB, GBF, LBTYA, LOW, MOR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $470.00 to $530.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $7.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $198.00 to $215.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $32.40 to $36.60. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $297.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $299.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $97.00 to $113.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $69.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.