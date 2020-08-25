Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Autohome (ATHM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autohome (NYSE: ATHM):

8/20/2020 – Autohome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. "

8/19/2020 – Autohome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – Autohome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Autohome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2020 – Autohome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Autohome was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $91.70 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Autohome was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE ATHM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 933,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $107,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

