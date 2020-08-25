Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 25th (AVEVF, CRMD, GOOG, IRTC, KELYA, PANW, ROGFF, SSREF, XOM, ZFSVF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 25th:

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Get AVEVA Group plc alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.