Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

8/22/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/22/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/18/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported strong fiscal third-quarter results driven by strength in semiconductor equipment demand and strong growth across all revenue segments. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remained a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains optimistic about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in spending by memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

8/17/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $74.00 to $85.00.

8/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,155,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

