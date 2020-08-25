Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.46. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

IRM opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

