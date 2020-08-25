Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

