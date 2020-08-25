Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 84,463 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 6,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,786. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

