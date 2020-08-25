Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

