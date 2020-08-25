Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 10,701 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 141,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. 1,963,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,721. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.