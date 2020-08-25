Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,148. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,911,951 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

