Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 260.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,277. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. 39,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

