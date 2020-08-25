Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.