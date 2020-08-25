Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.22. 86,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

