Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. IBM accounts for 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of IBM by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $124.64. 2,945,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.