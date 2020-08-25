Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nielsen worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Nielsen by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 987,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Nielsen by 2,234.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 921,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 159,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

