Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

DEO stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 15,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

