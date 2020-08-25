Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.05. 2,936,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

