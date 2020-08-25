Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

WLTW traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $197.07. 36,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

