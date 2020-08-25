Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.