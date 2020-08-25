Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $912,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,555 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

