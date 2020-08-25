Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

