Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,856 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $239.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.