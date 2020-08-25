Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 57,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

