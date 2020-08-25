Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 20,943 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,943 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343,088. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

