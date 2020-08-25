Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,034,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 1,414,820 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after buying an additional 690,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 67,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

