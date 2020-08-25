Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 29,566 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

